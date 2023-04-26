Barbie: Mattel introduces doll with Down syndrome, hopes to increase representation in its toy aisle

Barbie has introduced its first doll with Down syndrome in hopes of enabling diversity and increasing representation in its aisle. Mattel, multinational toy company and manufacturer of Barbie, launched the doll on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Continue reading to know more details about the launch, the message behind it, and the recently released doll.

Mattel releases Barbie with Down syndrome

"As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child's early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play," Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel said in a statement. "Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," she added.

To ensure accuracy in representing a person with Down syndrome, Barbie worked with the National Down Syndrome Society. "It was an honor working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome. This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating," said Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of NDSS.

The doll features a shorter frame, longer torso, smaller ears, a flat nasal bridge, and almond-shaped eyes. The doll's palms include a single line, a characteristic associated with Down syndrome. Apart from being approved by the NDSS, the doll has reportedly been reviewed by a medical professional. The doll's puff-sleeved dress is yellow and blue in color and has butterflies, which are colours and symbols associated with Down syndrome awareness.

Barbie's pink pendant has three upward chevrons which represent 21st chromosome, the genetic material that causes characteristics related to Down syndrome. McKnight said, "Doll play outside of a child's own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play."

British model Ellie Goldstein, who has Down syndrome, has appeared in the campaign for the new doll. "I am so thrilled there are now Barbie dolls with Down's syndrome. When I saw the doll I felt so emotional, and proud," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "Diversity is important as people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not be hidden away, Barbie will help make this happen," Goldstein concluded. The new doll, which is a part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, is available for pre-order from Smyths.

Barbie's line of Fashionistas line includes diverse dolls with different body types, wearing braces, as well as a Ken doll with a prosthetic leg. The line is currently available in limited quantities online and will be available in stores this summer and fall for $10.99 USD.