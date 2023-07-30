Barbie movie behind-the-scenes: Easter eggs, casting secrets and more

If you thought Barbie was just a childhood doll, think again! Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie has taken the entertainment world by storm, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie herself and Ryan Gosling as her charming sidekick Ken, the film boasts a star-studded cast that had fans buzzing. From Dua Lipa to John Cena, the movie features an ensemble of familiar faces, with cameos from Nicola Coughlan, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and more. It's a star-studded affair that will keep you guessing who pops up next!

We're here to spill all the delightful behind-the-scenes bombshells that makes this film an absolute must-watch. From clever Easter eggs to casting surprises, this pinktastic adventure has it all.

Barbie and Ken: All-star cast

The casting process had its share of twists and turns. Initially, Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway were set to play Barbie before Margot Robbie stepped into the role. And for the Ken dolls, Bowen Yang, Dan Levy, and Ben Platt were almost part of the lineup, but unfortunately, scheduling conflicts prevented their appearance.To note, the film's casting director revealed that Jonathan Groff, known for his role in Hamilton, was initially considered for the role of Ken's buddy Allan before the hilarious Michael Cera came on board.

Margot Robbie, who also produced the film, had a dream cast in mind, and it included none other than Ryan Gosling as her on-screen Ken. They even wrote the character as ‘Ken Ryan Gosling’ in the script, and the persistence paid off. "We just kept bothering you," director Greta Gerwig joked to Ryan during an interview with Eonline. Margot admitted she was tempted to personally convince him, saying, "Is it weird if I go to his house?" Fortunately, they didn't need to resort to such measures, but Ryan did receive daily gifts from Margot, inspired by his character Beach Ken, adding a touch of sweetness to their collaboration.

Easter eggs and nods to classic cinema

Greta Gerwig's Barbie film is a treasure trove of Easter eggs and classic movie references. The dramatic opening scene pays homage to Stanley Kubrick's classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, delighting film buffs with its shot-by-shot tribute. But the references don't end there; from nods to The Wizard of Oz to playful jabs at The Godfather, the movie playfully weaves in hints of cinematic history throughout the story.

Heartwarming stories from the set

Did you know Margot Robbie surprised Ryan Gosling with daily gifts inspired by his character Beach Ken! Also fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Gloria's daughter Sasha (Ariana Greenblatt) and her friends and the original Bratz dolls, adding an intriguing touch of rivalry to the Barbie world. And if you thought a fart opera scene would make the final cut, think again! While director Greta Gerwig had her heart set on a fart joke, the idea didn't find consensus with the team. Perhaps it'll find its way into a future film!

Greta Gerwig's vision for Barbie goes beyond comedy; it's a celebration of women's empowerment and breaking societal norms. With its inspiring girl-power monologue and messages, it's breaking barriers and winning hearts worldwide. The film's heartfelt ending, where Barbie takes on a new life as Barbara Handler, pays homage to the doll's creator, Ruth Handler and also aims to destigmatize conversations about women's health and promote body positivity with grace.

