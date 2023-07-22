Barbie online: Where and how to stream Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer? Here’s everything you need to know

Barbie, the highly anticipated movie featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, directed by Greta Gerwig, has captured the attention of movie enthusiasts of all ages. With Gerwig's artistic touch and a stellar cast, the film promises to be much more than a nostalgic children's movie. Despite sharing the premiere day with Oppenheimer, a serious biopic, Barbie has managed to draw significant interest, with many planning to watch both films as a double feature.

Barbie's theatrical run and streaming timeline

Barbie made its debut on July 21, 2023, and typically, movies have a theatrical run of at least a month before becoming available on streaming platforms. Depending on its success, the theatrical run could be extended further, which might slightly delay its availability for home streaming. Fans of the film are eager to know when they can catch Barbie from the comfort of their homes. While the exact streaming release date is yet to be announced, streaming services usually become available after a film's theatrical run ends. For Barbie, that means it could be available to stream sometime in the fall of 2023. However, this timeline is subject to change, and it's always a good idea to keep an eye on official announcements from Warner Brothers for any updates on Barbie's streaming release.

ALSO READ: Is Barbie 2 on the cards? Everything you need to know about the Margot Robbie starrer sequel

The trailer for Barbie

Where to stream Barbie

As of now, Barbie is not available for streaming. Once its theatrical run ends, the film is likely to head to MAX, the platform for Warner Brothers productions. Subscribers to MAX will have the opportunity to watch Barbie with their subscription. For fans who can't wait to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling portray the iconic Mattel toys, MAX is the destination to look out for. As soon as Barbie becomes available on the streaming platform, subscribers will have access to the film, and they can indulge in the captivating world created by Greta Gerwig.

If you missed the opening night or the double feature event with Oppenheimer, don't worry. While Barbie may not be available for streaming immediately, it's worth the wait to enjoy this star-studded film from the comfort of your home once it becomes available on MAX. Keep an eye out for announcements about its streaming release, and get ready to dive into a world of fun and artistry brought to life by Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Greta Gerwig. Barbie's journey from the big screen to your living room is an exciting one, and for those who want to relish in the film's charm and brilliance, it's only a matter of time before they can experience it in the comfort of their homes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: John Cena's first look as Mermaid finally REVEALED; Netizens have a hilarious reaction