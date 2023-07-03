Barbie or Oppenheimer? Mission Impossible 7 actor Tom Cruise reveals which movie he'll watch first

Tom Cruise seems to have an answer for the biggest question of the year: Barbie or Oppenheimer? Well, for the Mission Impossible 7 actor, it's not at all a choice. He is gonna see both films over their release weekend.

Tom Cruise on his love for a theatre experience

During the highly anticipated Australian premiere of his latest film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise not only thrilled fans with his on-screen heroics but also shared his excitement for two upcoming films that have been generating significant buzz: Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The 60-year-old actor, known for his dedication to his craft, made it clear that he was eagerly looking forward to experiencing these cinematic offerings firsthand.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Cruise revealed his moviegoing plans, stating that he intended to catch Oppenheimer on Friday, followed by Barbie on Saturday, both of which are set to hit theaters on July 21.

Furthermore, the Hollywood icon took the opportunity to emphasize his profound affection for the traditional movie theater experience. Having grown up immersing himself in films on the big screen, Cruise highlighted that this is not only the medium through which he crafts his own movies but also a cherished aspect of his life.

He passionately proclaimed his belief in the importance of movie theaters as communal spaces that allow audiences to be fully engrossed in the magic of storytelling.

Tom Cruise and Margot Robbie promote each other's films

Recently, The Tropic Thunder actor took to Instagram to express his anticipation for summer movies, including Barbie and Oppenheimer, which he tweeted about. He also praised the long-awaited sequel Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, featuring Harrison Ford. Cruise shared photos with his Dead Reckoning: Part One director, Christopher McQuarrie, in front of the film's posters

In response, Margot Robbie, the star of Barbie, showed her support by sharing photos with Barbie director Greta Gerwig, holding their movie tickets and standing in front of the posters for Oppenheimer, Dial of Destiny, and Dead Reckoning Part One. The official Barbie movie Twitter account tweeted, "Mission: Accepted!"

Cruise's tweets and Robbie's enthusiastic support highlight the buzz surrounding these summer blockbusters, generating further anticipation among fans.

