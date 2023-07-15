Barbie Premiere: What happened to Ty Pennington who was rushed to hospital after the red carpet?

Ty Pennington, the former host of Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, recently went through a tough time. He shared on Instagram that he had to undergo an extreme internal makeover due to a throat abscess. This abscess blocked his airway and landed him in the ICU, just two days after attending the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles.

In his Instagram post , Ty mentioned that he's now on the road to recovery, but it hasn't been easy. He explained that his absence was because on Sunday, he walked the red carpet for Barbie's movie premiere . The next day, he flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge. However, early Tuesday morning, he woke up at 4 a.m. struggling to breathe. It turns out that the sore throat he had for the past month was actually an abscess that had grown so large that it was closing off his airway.

Ty's message shed light on the challenging experience he went through but assured his followers that he's doing better now and still recovering from the ordeal.

"Before I knew it, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. I had surgery on Wednesday and was released from the ICU yesterday. I want to express my deep gratitude to the incredible staff at St. Anthony's in Lakewood, CO, and Summit Health in Frisco for taking such amazing care of me. This experience serves as a powerful reminder to always listen to your body when it's trying to tell you something. #justhappytobehere Even when heavily sedated, it's reassuring to know that I was still in the right state of mind (pic 4)…"

Sharing his recovery journey, the HGTV host posted pictures of himself in the ICU, along with a photo of him walking the red carpet at the Barbie premiere.

Pennington attended the Barbie premiere on Sunday to promote HGTV's upcoming four-part special, Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. He will be part of one of eight teams comprising HGTV stars who will transform a Southern California home into a real-life version of Barbie's iconic pink abode.

The series, which has already been filmed, will premiere on July 16 at 8 p.m. This medical emergency will not disrupt the airing of the show.

Currently, Pennington is also the host of HGTV's Rock the Block and Battle on the Beach.