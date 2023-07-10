Barbie: Ryan Gosling gives subtle shoutout to wife Eva Mendes and it's beyond CUTE; Check it out

The upcoming fantasy comedy film Barbie is being talked about by everyone, whether for its trailer, its unique marketing strategies, the star-studded cast, or the anticipation of the movie's release. Another addition to the list is the stylish and tailored looks the cast has been wearing to the promotions, especially the shining lead duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The premiere for the Greta Gerwig directorial was held in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9, 2023, and both the stars showed up in their Barbie and Ken-worthy outfits. Gosling's outfit had a special shoutout for his wife actress Eva Mendes. Keep reading to know more about it.

Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to wife Eva Mendes at Barbie premiere

The 42-year-old made a stylish appearance at the premiere wearing a pastel pink Gucci suit over a lighter pastel pink shirt. The look featured an adorable shoutout to Mendes which is linked to the film. Gosling's stylist Mark Avery revealed how the signature B of Barbie was customized into an E for the Oscar-nominated actor. Gosling wore the E as a necklace to the premiere and fans couldn't stop gushing about the subtle way of expressing love.

Eva Mendes and The Notebook star have kept a private relationship all throughout, which is why this effort was even more cute while still maintaining the subtlety of their low-profile equation. Apart from the customized monogram pendant which refers to the actress, Gosling paired his pantsuit with white leather dress shoes and sparkled in full Ken mode as he posed for the paps. "This #Barbie 'E' necklace for Eva is everything!!! Omg, I adore them and their love!! Imagine this after over ten years!! This made my day!!" a fan wrote.

Barbie: Other promotional looks

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has been replicating iconic Barbie looks in her promotional style file, many of which have been the signature pink. At the Los Angeles premiere, the 33-year-old wore a glittery black strapless gown, which served as a nod to the Solo in the Spotlight Barbie from 1960 and added another feather to her already wondrous style file. Gosling has also worn several Ken-worthy looks one of which was a blue suit over a light pink shirt.

The actor recently told People, "Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn't, you were fined. She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity." He added, "It was this opportunity for them [male crew members] to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta were creating." Barbie releases in theatres on July 21, 2023.

