Barbie: Ryan Reynolds aka Ken will leave you teary-eyed as he expresses his love in emotional music video

Barbie, the highly anticipated fantasy comedy film which features Margot Robbie in the titular role, is set to hit the theatres soon. Popular actor Ryan Reynolds is playing the role of Ken in the film, which is based on the globally famous Barbie fashion dolls produced by the American toy manufacturing company, Mattel. Ahead of the release, the makers of the Greta Gerwig directorial have been teasing fans with multiple promo videos of the film. Recently, the team revealed the Barbie music video 'Just Ken' featuring Ryan Reynolds and Margot Robbie.

Just Ken music video from Barbie is out

In the Just Ken music video which is now winning the internet, Ryan Reynold's Ken doll is seen expressing his feelings to Barbie aka Margot Robbie. He is seen getting highly emotional and pouring his heart out. Ken thinks about how his life would be, without Barbie's presence in it. He also opens up about his struggles on always being second to Barbie, in the world of dolls.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays Ken, is now winning hearts with his emotional performance as Ken. The actor is also seen flaunting his abs in his shirtless look in the music video, to the much excitement of his fans. The Barbie soundtrack features includes several famous artists including Grammy winners Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa. The soundtrack is produced by Mark Ronson.

Watch Just Ken music video from Barbie below:

