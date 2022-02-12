Barbie: Simu Liu joins Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in upcoming movie by Warner Bros

Simu Liu, who starred in Shang-Chi, joins Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Barbie film. Greta Gerwig, the Oscar-nominated director of Ladybird, is directing Barbie and co-writing the screenplay with Noah Baumbach, the writer of The Squid and the Whale.

Given the abilities of award-winning Gerwig and Baumbach, it's a good bet that this Barbie film will not be a simple toy tie-in. Indeed, the presence of Robbie and Gosling at the front of the ensemble confirms the impression that Barbie the film will be concerned with far more than just gratifying the army of admirers of the renowned doll. And the film's ensemble has expanded with the addition of another fascinating figure, America Ferrera, who will play an unspecified part. In reality, there is still a lot of mystery about Barbie and her past (no surprise given the amount of secrecy that veils all major projects these days).

However, The Hollywood Reporter claims that Liu has joined the cast in yet another unspecified role. After managing the MCU smash Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu is, of course, a proven worldwide celebrity. It's virtually probable that Liu's Shang-Chi will return to the MCU at some point, but in the meanwhile, he's using his newfound celebrity to sign on for other exciting projects. Aside from Barbie, as per Screenrant, Liu has lined up Arthur the King, who will star with Mark Wahlberg in a family-friendly narrative about an adventure racer and his dog. Liu will also be seen in the romance drama One True Loves.

It's unclear what twist the Gerwig-Baumbach combination will put on Barbie (though with that couple scripting, the film is likely to be set in New York). The stage is clearly set for a film that offers numerous good themes while giving a quirky perspective on the renowned main character.

ALSO READ:Barbie: Ryan Gosling reportedly in talks to join Margot Robbie in upcoming movie by Warner Bros