Barbie Soundtrack: From Dua Lipa to Ice Spice, here are all the artists featuring in Margot Robbie starrer

Barbie is one of the most anticipated and widely talked about films of the year. Netizens and fans from across the world have been buzzing with excitement in wait for the release of the fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig. Barbie's soundtrack has been revealed and it has a star-studded lineup. Continue reading to know which stars will provide music for the film.

Which artists are featuring on Margot Robbie starrer Barbie's soundtrack?

Barbie's soundtrack titled Barbie: The Album will feature music from different musicians including American singers Ava Max, Dominic Fike, Khalid, Lizzo, Gayle, Ice Spice, Kali, and rock band Haim. English songwriters Charli XCX and PinkPantheress, Albanian pop star Dua Lipa, South Korean girl group Fifty Fifty, and Columbian musician Karol G are also on the list of artists to be featured on the Margot Robbie starrer film.

Apart from them, popular Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj, Australian singer The Kid Laroi, and actor Ryan Gosling, who stars as Ken in the film, will also be featuring on the Barbie soundtrack, reports The Rolling Stone. More artists will be announced as the release date of the soundtrack album nears. The compilation will release on July 21, the same day the film, starring Robbie and Gosling, is released in theaters worldwide.

Based on the fashion doll Barbie, the film is the first live-action adaptation of the popular toy created by Mattel. Lipa's contribution titled Dance The Night released hours ago and the singer posted a clip from the song on her Instagram. She wrote, "DANCE THE NIGHT written for @barbiethemovie OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!!! Watch the full video on youtube and you can listen / stream the song on all streaming platforms [headphones emoji]."

"I wrote this song with my friends @iammarkronson @wyattish @carolineailin and we hope you LOVE IT! Barbie out in cinemas July 21st!!!! [two hearts emoji] [disco ball emoji]," she concluded. Meanwhile, Minaj's contribution was featured toward the end of the trailer of the film. "It's Barbie, bitch, if you still in doubt," she croons as the release date flashes on the screen. As per the Apple Music tracklist, Minaj is collaborating with Ice Spice and Aqua, the Danish band from Denmark known for their hit Barbie Girl, for the song Barbie World.

The lyrics of the song by Aqua say, "I'm a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world. Life in plastic, it's fantastic" which became the Barbie mantra while the song became the unofficial anthem for the doll ever since its release in 1997. Meanwhile, this won't be Minaj and Spice's first collaboration as they recently released a song together called Princess Diana.

