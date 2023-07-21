Barbie soundtrack: From Lizzo, Nicki Minaj to Dua Lipa, here's a list of featured songs in Greta Gerwig directorial

Step into the enchanting world of Barbie as Greta Gerwig's long-awaited film finally graces theaters on Friday (July 21). Alongside the movie's release, fans can now indulge in the official Barbie soundtrack, executive produced by the talented Mark Ronson, an Academy Award-winning songwriter and producer. Packed with chart-topping artists, the soundtrack promises to complement the film's magic and charm.

Star-studded roster of pop's finest in Barbie

The Barbie soundtrack boasts an impressive lineup of pop's biggest hitmakers, each contributing their musical flair to the enchanting world of Barbie. Featured artists include Lizzo, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Gayle, Khalid, Haim, and Ava Max. Several tracks from the soundtrack have already made their mark on the Billboard Hot 100, such as Dua Lipa's infectious hit "Dance the Night" (No. 31) and the catchy collaboration "Barbie World" (No. 7) featuring Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and AQUA. Notably, Billie Eilish's soulful ballad, "What Was I Made For," adds a touch of introspection to the musical journey.

Stellar cast of characters in the Barbie movie

The film stars Margot Robbie as the iconic Barbie, alongside Ryan Gosling as the dashing Ken. Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, and Issa Rae grace the screen as various Barbie characters, while John Cena, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, and Scott Evans bring Ken to life in different roles. The star-studded ensemble adds to the allure of the Barbie universe, offering a delightful experience for audiences.

As audiences flock to witness the magic of Barbie's world on the big screen, the accompanying soundtrack sets the stage for an enchanting journey. With Mark Ronson's expert touch and the stellar contributions from pop's finest, the Barbie soundtrack promises to be a musical delight that transports listeners to a world of dreams and adventures. Whether you're a fan of the iconic doll or simply a lover of captivating music, the Barbie film and its sensational soundtrack offer an unforgettable experience.

FAQs

What is the song in the new Barbie movie?
The Barbie movie soundtrack is proving to be almost as star-studded as its cast list, with Billie Eilish being the latest pop star to announce a song to accompany the Margot Robbie film. The singer-songwriter shared what looks like the single artwork (or at least a doodle) for her soundtrack song 'What Was I Made For?'
Is the new Barbie movie for kids?
The Barbie movie comes with a PG-13 rating and it can be watched with kids of that age and above.
What is the new Barbie movie rated?
Barbie is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association (MPA).
