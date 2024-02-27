Barbie Star Ryan Gosling Confirmed To Perform I’m Just Ken Song At Oscars 2024 Ceremony

Ryan Gosling's portrayal of Ken in the 2023 film Barbie showcased his versatility as an actor, seamlessly blending humor and heart to bring the iconic doll to life on screen. His portrayal captured the essence of Ken's character, earning praise from audiences and critics alike. Now, with reports suggesting that Gosling will perform the Oscar-nominated track I'm Just Ken at this year's Oscars, fans eagerly anticipate his captivating performance, expecting nothing less than perfection from the talented actor.

Ryan Gosling to perform I’m Just Ken at Oscars 2024

The Oscars are set for a surge of energy as Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling is slated to perform the Oscar-nominated track I’m Just Ken at the upcoming ceremony, as per Daily Mail.

Throughout awards season, Gosling has remained ambiguous about the prospect of performing at the Oscars. "It might be too much of a risk to have me do it," he admitted earlier this month to Variety. "I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it." Nevertheless, he joins a prestigious lineup of actors who have bravely performed their Oscar-nominated songs live at the ceremony, including Amy Adams in 2008 and Gabriel García Bernal in 2018.

The song penned by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt is a standout from the 2023 hit Barbie, alongside Billi Eilish’s Grammy-winning hit What Was I Made For? Completing the category are Jon Batiste’s It Never Went Away from American Symphony, Wahzhazhe from Killers of the Flower Moon, and Diane Warren’s The Fire Inside from Flamin’ Hot.

Mark Ronson on Ryan Gosling performing the song

Previously, Mark Ronson, who collaborated with Andrew Wyatt in writing the song, was asked by The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of the song's live debut at the Oscars. Ronson expressed the collective desire of the Barbie team for Ryan Gosling to perform the song, stating “would love more than anything for Ryan to perform the song.” He revealed that having the song feature prominently at the Oscars had “always just been the dream since sort of that first day in the studio, but all that stuff still seems like a while away.”

When the idea of other Kens joining Gosling onstage was proposed, Ronson responded with excitement, saying, "Oh my goodness, that's from your mouth to God's ears."

Apart from Best Original Song, the film Barbie has been nominated for six other Oscars, including Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay. The song I'm Just Ken has garnered significant acclaim, winning Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards and securing a Grammy nomination for Best Song for Visual Media.

As the Oscars approach, airing on ABC on March 10 at 4 pm PT with Jimmy Kimmel as host, Barbie fans can eagerly await Gosling’s Ken version once again.

