Barbie: Teaser, release date and more details on Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's upcoming film

Ever since its announcement, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie has been one of the most anticipated films. While the first look photos were enough to tease excitement, the first teaser trailer of Greta Gerwig's directorial has further left everyone looking forward to what the satirical drama will present as it takes us through Barbie's life. What happens in the Barbie teaser trailer?

The teaser trailer begins with young girls playing with old dolls as a voiceover of Helen Mirren's voiceover reveals how dolls have existed for a long time and we see little girls playing with them. The narrator says, "Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until …" and the camera soon pans to Margot Robbie's Barbie who appears as a tall figure wearing a striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959. The young girls can then be seen smashing their old dolls while a stylish Robbie playfully winks. The teaser also features a glimpse of the Barbie dreamhouses and previously Robbie had teased the same in an interview when she told Variety, "You'll see some dream houses. And it will be everything you ever dreamed of."

2001 A Space Odyssey homage The teaser trailer pays a tribute to Stanley Kubrick's 2001 A Space Odyssey, using the music from its soundtrack and also basing the trailer's scenes inspired by the film. The parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey was loved by fans as netizens hailed director Greta Gerwig for the same. All about the Barbie cast The cast of Barbie includes Margot Robbie in the lead as well as Ryan Gosling as Ken. The trailer also showcases a glimpse of Issa Rae and Simu Liu. The film's cast also includes Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Ncuti Gatwa and America Ferrera. Liu who can be seen dancing in the teaser trailer previously opened up about starring in the film and said waxing his body for the movie was "one of the most painful experiences of my life." When is Greta Gerwig's Barbie releasing? Director Greta Gerwig has co-written the script for the film with Noah Baumbach. The film has been slated for release next year and as seen in the teaser trailer, it will be hitting the screens on July 21, 2023.

