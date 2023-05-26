Barbie Trailer: From Barbie getting arrested to Ken dancing; Here's everything to know about the plot

Warner Bros. has officially unveiled a new trailer for Barbie 2023, which offers a glimpse at a new color-drenched world with a peppy plot.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie movie is inspired by the Mattel line of dolls which debuted in the market in 1959. The movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken is all set to be released in theaters on July 21, 2023. The cast ensemble of the movie also includes Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Scot Evans, Kate McKinnon, and Issa Rae.

Here is everything to know about the newly released trailer of Barbie.

Barbie trailer out

In the new Barbie trailer, everything is going well in a colorful Barbie Land, until Barbie asks her fellows if they ever think about the end. Barbie asked her friends, ‘Do you guys ever think about dying?’ Soon, the strange things started happening to Barbie as she started getting less and less Barbie-like. However, the most alarming of all the strange happenings was flat feet! Barbie’s heels are flat instead of constantly having her heels arched and raised in the air.

So, Robbie’s Barbie enlists the help of Kate McKinnon’s Barbie, who asks her to go to the ‘real world’ and understand the ‘truth about the universe’. Unknown to her, Ken also snuck into the backseat of Barbie’s car. The duo begins their soul searching journey to the real world and soon enough gets arrested after Barbie punches a guy on the beach who touched her inappropriately.

‘If you love Barbie, this movie is for you. If you hate Barbie, this movie is for you’, the video trailer reads. The new trailer certainly promises comedy and adventure as Barbie goes onto the real world. The clip also utilizes the classic Barbie Girl song in the final seconds; however it remains unclear whether the song will be used in the movie itself.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: CinemaCon 2023: Barbie's new footage at the convention reveals John Cena's role in movie