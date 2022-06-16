Barbie: Warner Bros release the first look of Ryan Gosling as platinum blonde Ken

It's Ken in a Barbie world! After releasing the first look still of Margot Robbie in her Barbie avatar for the upcoming live-action for the iconic dolls that took over the world, Warner Bros is giving fans the first glimpse of Ryan Gosling's Ken. Directed by Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, Barbie has been garnering a lot of buzz before its release.

With a star-studded cast including Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera alongside Gosling and Robbie, the film is set to give life to the legendary Mattel dolls. The first look still of Gosling's Ken has captivated a good portion of the netizens as he rocks his platinum blonde hair with washboard abs while wearing a denim-clad co-ord. The minutest detail in the snap was of Ken's briefs that showed above his jeans and seemingly referenced the Calvin Klein look with his name plastered on the waistband.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with ET, cast member Simu Liu stayed mum on any details about the film yet praised Gosling as he added, "He's definitely, like, a gym in the morning, gym after work kinda guy." Liu is set to play a version of Ken in the movie, as per reports. Though he refused to give in any spoilers on the movie, Liu did note, "I feel like July of next year when it comes, people are gonna be really, really surprised." The film is still miles away from shore as it is set to release on July 21, 2023.

