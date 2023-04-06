Barbie: When is Margot Robbie starrer movie releasing? Date, time, trailer and more

Margot Robbie is on her way to turn your childhood fantasy into a living reality. As we know, it's hard to keep calm ever since the trailer has hit the screen; the audience can't help but take it to their social networks and talk about it.

The live-action version of Barbie is here, and she's ready to conquer. Margot Robbie, who plays Barbie in the Greta Gerwig movie alongside Ryan Gosling and many other well-known Hollywood actresses, is a member of the Suicide Squad.

Warner Bros released the second part of the teaser trailer on April 3. Margot wears nurturing and nolgastic all-pink outfits and drives the iconic Barbie pink convertible with Ryan (as Ken) in the backseat. Where all the versions of Barbie roles are adapted by big-time actresses.

Margot wore the distinctive black and white swimsuit that Barbie first wore in 1959 in the initial teaser trailer, which was aired in December 2022.

The Barbie World: Cast

Numerous A-list stars are included in Greta's most recent project! Along with Ryan Gosling playing Ken, several other actors will appear alongside Margot Robbie as Barbie.

Emma Mackey from Sex Education, Simu Liu from Shang-Chi, America Ferrera from Ugly Betty, Kate McKinnon from previous SNL, Issa Rae from Insecure, Hari Nef from Insecure, Michael Cera, and more are among the other cast members.

Barbie is everything it's said; here is when it will be up for a watch.

On April 26, the film's official release date was made public by the studio via Instagram. Warner Bros. included a picture of Margot as the well-known figure in the announcement. They included the release date as the caption, "#BABIE July 21, 2023." Only at theaters.

Barbie: The Plot

According to Movie Insider, viewers will witness Margot's character leave "Barbieland" because she isn't perfect enough and enter the real world. The actress has cautioned viewers to leave any preconceptions at the door, though.

Pillars behind the construction of the iconic Barbie movie

The Wolf of Wall Street actress and her husband, Tom Ackerley, are co-producers of the movie. Ynon Kreiz, the actual CEO of Mattel, Robbie Brenner, Walter Parkes, David Heyman, and Josey McNamara are among the other producers.

