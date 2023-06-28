Barbie: Why did the cast dress in ‘sad beige’ colors for movie promotions?

The Barbie fever has been high, ever since the film was announced. In recent months with the release date soon coming up, there has been an uptick in promotional tours for the film. The whole cast of Barbie is busy with one press junket after another.

The whole team along with the director Greta Gerwig arrived at one such event, mostly dressed in neutral colors, dubbed as sad beige by people on the internet

ALSO READ: Barbie World: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice collab with Aqua for new song, netizens call it a 'HIT out the gate'

Only Margot Robbie understood the assignment

A film that is as lively and pink as Barbie, it was quite shocking for the fans to see the castmates and director in such an uninspired fashion choice. The contrast seems to stand out even more when we compare them with the film's lead, Margot Robbie.

Unlike her castmates, the Wolf of Wall Street actor seemed to understand the assignment. She wore a Valentino pink mini dress. The beautiful outfit seemed to pay homage to the 1993 Valentino collection’s dress that was worn by supermodel Karen Mulder, a fierce contender for the title of real-life Barbie.

The other cast members looked out of place at their own press event, as their outfit of the day completely contrasted with the movie they were promoting. Some cheeky fans even went as far as to say that the Barbie cast may be promoting a different movie altogether. That being Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated film Oppenheimer.

The statement seemed true as well, the historical drama which is releasing on the same day as Barbie, has a completely different style of story. The sad and dreary colors worn by the Barbie cast, does seem to better suit the other camp.

ALSO READ: Barbie: Mattel introduces doll with Down syndrome, hopes to increase representation in its toy aisle

Is Barbie movie employing another marketing trick?

The promotional tour of Barbie has been nothing short of a masterclass in marketing. With some intentional and unintentional buzz, the film based on Mattel toys has captured the zeitgeist in a way no other film has been quite successful at doing, for some time.

So, it won’t come as a surprise, if the dressing choice employed by the cast and director is another marketing move, aimed at promoting the movie in an unusual manner. The fact that gives more fuel to the fire is that, in all the previous promotional events the cast has gone to, they have tried to adhere to the unique style of the film. All of them have worn pink while going on different talk shows or live events, this one then standing out like a sore thumb.

Advertisement

Whatever one says, the hype for Barbie is real. It’s supposed competition with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer or the Barbie themed mansion listed on Airbnb, everything that has come out about the movie has been building the hype for it. All that’s left for it now, is to deliver on its promise.

ALSO READ: Barbie: Is Michael Cera appearing in Greta Gerwig's movie?