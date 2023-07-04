Barbie: Why Margot Robbie felt ‘self-conscious’ while filming the movie? Director Greta Gerwig REVEALS

Recently, it was revealed that Barbie’s domestic distribution has been unexpectedly banned in Vietnam. The decision comes from the Department of Cinema, responsible for granting licenses and scrutinizing foreign films, citing a particular image featuring the contentious nine-dash line. Warner Bros and Barbie’s crew has remained tight-lipped over the recent turn of events.

Amidst all these, Greta Gerwig opens up about filming Barbie and how it made Margot Robbie ‘self conscious’. Here is everything to know about the same.

Greta Gerwig on Margot Robbie feeling ‘self-conscious’

In a recent interview with the Rolling Stone, Barbie’s director Greta Gerwig revealed that some visitors on the set made Margot Robbie feel self-conscious. These visitors interact more with Ken actor Ryan Gosling and just stare at Robbie. Gerwig is referencing the rollerblading scene on the Venice Beach, featuring Robbie and Gosling in explosive neon-colored outfits.

Greta Gerwig told Rolling Stone, “People would go by Ryan, high-five him, and say, ‘Awesome, Ryan, you look great!’ And they wouldn’t actually say anything to Margot. They’d just look at her. It was just surreal. In that moment, she did feel self-conscious. And as the director, I wanted to protect her. But I also knew that the scene we were shooting had to be the scene where she felt exposed. And she was exposed, both as a celebrity and as a lady.”

Gerwig also added that even Ryan Gosling was uncomfortable but in a different way as he didn’t want to wear the vest.

The rollerblading outfits photographs of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken were leaked last year and quickly went viral on the internet. On The Tonight Show, Robbie said, “I can’t tell you how mortified we were, by the way. We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside.”

Barbie is all scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Barbie Trailer: From Barbie getting arrested to Ken dancing; Here's everything to know about the plot