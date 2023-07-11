Barbie: Why wasn’t Michael Cera part of the cast group chat along with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling? Details inside

Michael Cera, of Juno fame, is all set to make an appearance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. He recently revealed that he was consciously absent from the group chat with his co-stars of the upcoming film, Barbie movie. And he has now revealed the reason behind this absence. Unlike his fellow actors, Cera's technological preferences lean towards using a flip phone as opposed to a smartphone which ultimately prevented him from joining the digital banter with his colleagues.

Michael Cera's flip phone dilemma

Cera explained in an interview with People magazine that his decision not to own an iPhone but instead stick with a flip phone meant he was unable to participate in the group chat. While Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, and Issa Rae exchanged messages and shared updates, Cera found himself left out due to his outdated device.

Michael Cera's relationship with technology

Cera's affinity for the simplicity of a flip phone is not a recent development. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed his conscious choice to forgo a smartphone. Cera expressed concerns about feeling a loss of control over his waking life if he were to switch to a smartphone. He recalled an incident during lunch with a friend who was engrossed in his new Blackberry, leaving Cera feeling disconnected and bored. This experience solidified his aversion to smartphones.

Previous works of Michael Cera: From childhood illness to prominence in film and television

During a childhood illness, Michael Cera found solace in repeatedly watching the iconic film Ghostbusters (1984) and memorizing the dialogue. This early fascination with performing sparked his interest in the entertainment industry. Cera's journey began with improvisation classes at The Second City Toronto, leading to roles in commercials and television. However, it was his breakthrough performance as George Michael Bluth in the critically acclaimed comedy series Arrested Development (2003) that brought him significant public attention. Following the series' cancellation, Cera smoothly transitioned into the realm of movies, securing starring roles in notable projects like Superbad (2007), Juno (2007), Youth in Revolt (2009), and as the titular character in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010). Throughout his career, Cera has showcased his talent and versatility, capturing the hearts of audiences with his unique brand of humor and endearing on-screen presence.

Barbie releases on July 21, 2023.

