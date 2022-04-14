Barbie: Will Ferrell to share screen space with Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling in upcoming movie

Will Ferrell has joined the cast of the live-action Barbie film, which also stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are writing the script for the Barbie film, which Gerwig will direct. However, Robbie will portray the title character, while Gosling will play Ken, Barbie's love interest.

Alexandra Shipp from X-Men, Simu Liu from Shang-Chi, Emma Mackey from Death on the Nile, Kate McKinnon, and America Ferrera round out the group. The Barbie film has been in the works for a while, with actress Amy Schumer first being cast in the part in 2016. Anne Hathaway eventually took Schumer's position in the film when she left out. However, since the film was not completed on time, the rights returned to Mattel, who sold the rights to WB, sparking yet another creative stir for Barbie, resulting in Robbie's casting and the hiring of Gerwig and Baumbach to handle the concept.

Now, Will Ferrell, the actor and comedian, has been cast in the film in an unspecified role in yet another major casting move for Barbie as per Deadline. As of yet, no plot specifics for the film have been published, so it's unknown how Ferrell's style of humour will work in the movie, but his casting is not likely intentional in that sense. However, production is likely to begin shortly, given that all of the primary actors for the adaptation look to be in place.

Meanwhile, Ferrell most recently appeared on Apple TV+ in The Shrink Next Door with Paul Rudd, and he will next be featured in the musical comedy Spirited alongside Ryan Reynolds. In addition, he is a member of the voice cast for Strays, an animated comedy starring Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher that will be released in 2023.

ALSO READ:Barbie: Simu Liu joins Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in upcoming movie by Warner Bros