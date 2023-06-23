Barbie World: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice collab with Aqua for new song, netizens call it a 'HIT out the gate'

Barbie has been one of the most anticipated films of the year for more than one reason. Apart from the stellar star cast, costumes, and the trailer being liked by the audience, the fantasy comedy film features an original soundtrack by some of the most coveted and popular artists. The latest music video release of the film is Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's song Barbie World, and here is everything we know about the latest soundtrack release.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice collab with Aqua for Barbie World

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice released their Barbie soundtrack collaboration song titled Barbie World on June 23, 2023, much to the excitement of fans who had been waiting to hear it for a while. The new rap melody is their rendition of the iconic Barbie song released by Aqua 25 years ago. In the music video, Minaj and Spice don shades of pink as they rap the lyrics and perform in front of the camera with a gorgeous Barbie-themed background behind them.

Other visuals include the rappers on a pink motorboat, Minaj in a desert, and Spice vibing in a pink car. The lyrics of the song say, "And I'm bad like the Barbie (Barbie) / I'm a doll but I still wanna party (Party) / Pink 'Vette like I'm ready to bend (Bend) / I'm a ten, so I pull in a Ken (Like) / Jazzie, Stacie, Nicki (Grrah) / All of the Barbies is pretty (Damn) / All of the Barbies is bad / It girls, and we ain't playin' tag (Grrah)." This isn't their first collaboration as the two rappers have previously worked together on their song Princess Diana Remix.

Fans react to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's Barbie World

Meanwhile, Minaj has used the nickname Barbie throughout her career and referenced the name in many of her songs. Netizens have been buzzing ever since the music video released and they are making their excitement known in the comments. One user said, "Nicki and Spice is an awesome collab! And the vibe is so good it can't be explained." Another wrote, "My hands are tired from clicking repeat!!!!!! We need a repeat button on here."

A third replied, "Nicki has been going for 15+ years and still delivering flows and wordplay. So much respect for the Queen of Rap." While one user commented, "THE QUEEN WITH HER PRINCESS. I have played this song more than ten times in a raw and I still can't get enough. Everything is top tier from the bars, budget sound and flow," another felt, "This is like a group project and everyone did their part perfectly #barbiewinsagain."

A third chimed in, "Omg!!! The Queen is NOT playing in 2023 like she said. Nicki x Ice did it again!! Another HIT!!! [They] are the perfect combo!!!" A fourth added, "Nicki makes longevity look easy. Wow. Her pen game is top-notch. And Ice is pacing to be another force in hip-hop and I love how Nicki is playing a big role in Ice success. The support is lovely." Barbie is set for release on July 21, 2023, and has released Dua Lipa and Karol G's songs, among others. Charli XCX's song Speed Drive is up next and will release on June 30, 2023.