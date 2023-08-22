Barbie’e box office numbers leave Tom Cruise reflecting: 'A bitter pill to swallow' for Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise is having a bittersweet moment. He became well-known as an action star because to his depiction of Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible series. Mission Impossible 7 has been a commercial success, but recent developments concerning Margot Robbie's Barbie release have cast a doubt on their future.

Mission Impossible's clash with Barbie

The box office performance of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which was released in July, started out well. However, when Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer both released on the same day, which significantly reduced its revenue.The Mission Impossible production crew overcame many challenges to bring the movie to theaters, according to The Sun. However, the arrival of Barbie left a sour taste, overshadowing their efforts at a time when Hollywood was facing difficulties. According to The Sun, “It’s a really hard time in Hollywood right now so no one is knocking Barbie’s wins, it’s just left a bit of a sour taste in some mouths.”

Discrepancy in box office figures

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie has taken the lead at the global box office, amassing a whopping $1.2 billion in revenue. In contrast, 'Mission Impossible 7' has secured around $541 million in earnings thus far.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer coming to THESE OTT platforms; Here's where you can stream

Tom Cruise's reflection on Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise has been actively promoting the spy action film since its release. In an interview with Metro, he expressed his pride in the team's dedication and resilience, especially during the challenging times brought about by the pandemic. Cruise highlighted the significance of the film as a collaborative effort to entertain audiences. He shared, "It’s something that we can all be proud of, what we accomplished to keep people working and keep people going during that very challenging time. And I say, ‘Look at what we have, look at what we all did together.’ You know, I always make my movies for an audience, and you always want them to work – but even more so now."

Mission Impossible 7 faced production interruptions due to the pandemic, making it one of the first films to resume work post-lockdown. Filmed across various locations including Italy, Norway, and the U.K., the second part of the franchise is slated for release next year. Despite the setback, Tom Cruise's unwavering dedication to his craft and his appreciation for the collaborative effort behind the film remain evident.

ALSO READ: Did Blue Beetles replace Barbie at the box office? Find out