Barbie's Ariana Greenblatt Reveals She Has Moments Where She Feels Like She's 'Living a Double Life'; Deets Here

Balancing acting with her schooling, Ariana Greenblatt felt like she was living a double life while filming her role as young Ahsoka Tano in Ahsoka and attending a private high school.

In Fall 2023, Greenblatt opted to homeschool for her junior year to better manage her workload. She considers herself fortunate to have a strong bond with her family, especially her brother. She revealed to PEOPLE that her brother Gavin is her boyfriend and understands her better than anyone. Greenblatt noted that Gavin doesn’t change how he relates to her despite her success, and she jokingly mentioned that he constantly helps her stay humble, which she finds quite beneficial.

In 2012, 14-year-old Ariana Greenblatt joined the Barbie set, unaware that the film was on its way to becoming a major hit. Her experience on the set of the TV show Aneducation, where she played Sasha, the unmotivated daughter of America Ferrera, left her with fond memories of the friendly cast. Greenblatt was pleasantly surprised by the warm welcomes and hugs from Margot Robbie, other Barbies, Kens, and Ferrera.

Although no one initially realized they were working on a future blockbuster, Greenblatt appreciated the supportive environment. She described director Greta Gerwig as having a motherly attitude and a unique sense of humor, often referencing specific and esoteric films. Despite not being familiar with all the references, Greenblatt, like many viewers, appreciated Gerwig’s thoughtful and nostalgic approach.

Ariana Greenblatt, now widely recognized for her role as America Ferrera’s moody teenage daughter in Barbie, began her acting career in first grade. Before moving back to New York, she nearly landed the role of Matilda in Matilda the Musical on Broadway. During a summer trip to Los Angeles with her dad, Shon, a marketing executive, and her mom, Soli, a former professional ballerina, she had three auditions, which led to two small roles and a significant role as Daphne Diaz in Disney’s Stuck in the Middle.

The show, which aired from 2016 to 2018 and garnered 27 million viewers, prompted her family to move to Los Angeles due to her rising fame. Since then, Greenblatt has appeared in high-profile films like Avengers: Infinity War and In the Heights. Her mom, Soli, is always by her side during shooting sessions, while her dad, Shon, attends most of her career-related events. This strong family support may explain why Greenblatt has navigated child stardom relatively smoothly.

Despite her impressive social media following—3.6 million on TikTok and 3.4 million on Instagram—Ariana Greenblatt is still learning to manage the changes that come with rising fame. Throughout her teenage years, she has largely kept her personal life private.

