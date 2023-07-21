Barbie’s evolution: Insight from Carol Spencer, the designer behind her early dresses

Carol Spencer, a prominent designer who created early dresses for Barbie, recently shared fascinating insights into the iconic doll's fashion evolution through the generations. In addition to keeping Barbie's wardrobe up-to-date, she shed light on the rationale behind the doll's famous but unrealistic waist-size. In an interview with The Washington Post, Spencer revealed the creative process behind Barbie's wardrobe and the impact of societal movements on her designs.

Fashionable functionality for Barbie

Spencer recalled the meticulous approach to designing Barbie's clothes, ensuring that each fashion piece had to play a valuable role for children in various scenarios. The evolving cultural landscape, influenced by movements like women's empowerment and musical icons like the Beatles and Elvis, had a significant impact on the doll's fashion choices. In 1972, Mattel even experimented with occupation-themed fashions to gauge their popularity among children.

The unconventional body proportions of Barbie

The designer explained the challenge of creating clothes that fit properly on Barbie's unique body shape. To achieve this, they had to adjust her proportions, including a three-inch waist, which was one-sixth the scale of a real person. This alteration allowed the clothes to sit naturally on the doll, considering the limitations of seam placement. However, as time went on, Barbie's body adapted to be more lifelike, reflecting changes in societal norms and ideals.

Carol Spencer also revealed the surprising origin of the "Barbie movement" – it grew out of a book called "The Collector's Encyclopedia of Barbie Dolls and Collectibles" written by Sibyl DeWein and Joan Ashabraner in 1977. This book brought together adults who had fond memories of playing with Barbie during their childhood. As the interest in collecting Barbie dolls surged, the first Barbie convention was held in 1980, cementing the iconic doll's place in pop culture history. Spencer's valuable insights provide a captivating glimpse into the world of Barbie and its enduring influence on generations of fans.

