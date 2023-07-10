Barbie’s first reactions out: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer called ‘perfection’

Barbie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie is all scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. Even before its release, this movie has been receiving quite a buzz amongst the audience whether it is for the Vietnam ban, star-studded ensemble or promising trailer. This movie will also be clashing against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which is also scheduled to be released on the same day.

Now, the first reactions of Barbie are out. Here is everything to know about the same.

Barbie’s first reactions

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the official trailer of Barbie gives the glimpse of a new color-drenched world with a peppy plot. Ahead of its release, the first reactions of Barbie are out now. This movie has received exceptional first reactions from the audience.

One user tweeted, “Barbie is everything you wouldn’t expect from the series. It peels the layers off the superficial doll we all grew up with while showing how Ken is more than an asset and is figuring his identity out.”Another tweeted, “#Barbie is perfection. Greta Gerwig delivers a nuanced commentary on what it means to be a woman in a whimsical, wonderful and laugh-out-loud funny romp. The entire cast shines, especially Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in roles they were clearly born to play.”

Third user wrote, “I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious!” It is safe to say Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer delivers what its trailer promises.

About Barbie

The peppy trailer of the movie shows Barbie going to the real world to begin her soul searching journey after strange happenings in colorful Barbie land. Ken tags along as the duo sets out on adventure.

The star-studded cast ensemble of Barbie also includes Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Hari Nef, Scot Evans, Kate McKinnon, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, Ana Cruz Kayne, Issa Rae, and more.

