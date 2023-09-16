Barbie's 'I'm Just Ken': Tracking its transformation from background track to showstopping musical extravaganza

The Barbie movie, featuring an A-list cast and a heartwarming storyline, took the world by storm in 2023. Grossing over $1 billion worldwide, it became the highest-grossing film of the year. While the movie received praise for various aspects, one element that stood out was its music. In particular, the song "I'm Just Ken" went viral, amassing over 50 million streams on Spotify. However, what most people don't know is that this catchy tune initially had a much smaller role until director Greta Gerwig intervened, according to Screen Rant.

The power of music in Barbie

The Barbie movie isn't just about plastic dolls; it's a journey into the realms of consumerism, beauty standards, and self-discovery. Critics and viewers alike applauded the film for its thought-provoking exploration of these themes, exquisite visuals, and outstanding performances by the cast. However, one aspect that often goes overlooked is the music, which serves as the foundation of this fantasy comedy.

Director's vision

In a behind-the-scenes featurette titled "Musical Make-Believe," renowned music producer Mark Ronson revealed the original role of "I'm Just Ken" in the Barbie soundtrack. Ronson explained that the song was initially conceived as a minor background track. It was only when director Greta Gerwig heard the initial version that she decided it needed to be expanded. Ronson's exact words were, "It went from being this song that was maybe gonna be played somewhere in the film to this song that they built this epic battle around. So we're essentially scoring 11 minutes just around the Ken song."

The essence of Barbie's music

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, who played Barbie, emphasized the importance of music in shaping the movie's narrative. Songs were meticulously crafted to align with the evolving script. For instance, Billie Eilish's rendition of "What Was I Made For?" beautifully encapsulated Barbie's inner struggles as she ventured into the real world. The music conveyed the depth of her emotions and her quest for self-discovery.

Ryan Gosling's contribution

Ryan Gosling's ballad, "I'm Just Ken," became a standout moment in the film. The song perfectly captured Ken's existential crisis as he contemplated his role in the world without Barbie. Would he ever be more than just a sidekick? The expansion of "I'm Just Ken" from a mere background track to a full-fledged musical number added depth to the character and enhanced the overall storytelling.

