Barbra Streisand talks about her friendship with Prince Charles; Recalls when he sent her a bouquet of flowers

Barbra Streisand and Prince Charles go way back and the singer-actress recently opened up about their friendship from a time before he met Princess Diana. Speaking to Ross King on ITV's Lorraine, the No More Tears singer recalled how she met the Prince of Wales and also spoke spending time at his Highgrove home after forming a close bond with him.

Recalling how they met, Streisand revealed that Prince Charles visited her when she was recording at the Warner Bros. studio. The Grammy winner then added how she offered him tea after they first met. Adding on about how they connected well, Barbra in her Lorraine interview said, "But we became friends and I loved spending time at Highgrove and spending some time with him."

The singer then went on to recall an incident involving the Prince of Wales when he sent over a bouquet of flowers for her. Revealing how her assistant at the time thought they came from a fan, Barbra said, "I looked and they weren’t from a florist, they were from his gardens and she mistook it as a fan. It was so funny."

Barbra and Prince Charles reportedly met for the first time in 1974 on the set of her film Funny Lady. Recently, the Prince of Wales also referenced their first meet during an interaction at the Hospital Broadcasting Association program as reported by Times London. Prince Charles referred to Streisand as "dazzling" as he mentioned meeting her when he was a young lieutenant at the recent event.

