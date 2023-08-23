Baribie duo Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie to star in Ocean’s 11 prequel; Details inside

In a surprising twist, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are taking their talents from the world of Barbie to a whole new genre: crime thriller. The duo is set to headline an upcoming film that is drastically different from their previous roles as Barbie and Ken. The transition to a crime thriller might seem unexpected, but it's precisely this departure that has generated excitement for their collaboration in an Ocean's 11 prequel. As the director aptly put it, some pairings are just meant to be seen together repeatedly.

Diving into uncharted territory: Love and heists in 1962 Monte Carlo

The film's director, Jay Roach, shared fascinating insights about this project. The movie, which is a departure from the classic heist movies in the Ocean's 11 series, is set in 1962 Monte Carlo. Instead, it is expected to combine an old-fashioned love story with a daring adventure that includes a heist. Roach said that Margot Robbie pitched the idea as as an amalgamation of love and adventure cleverly disguised within a heist narrative. The focus on romance distinguishes this film even if the core of a heist is still present.

ALSO READ: Barbie: How much will Margot Robbie earn from fantasy comedy film post USD 1 billion box-office collection?

From romantic comedy to noir mystery: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Jay Roach admitted that initial doubts surfaced about the chemistry between Robbie and Gosling, given their transition from a comedic romance in Barbie to a completely different genre. However, he recognized the undeniable allure of their partnership and chose to capitalize on it. The undeniable chemistry that exists between the two actors convinced him that their collaboration was worth exploring further. Their previous joint appearance in the 2015 financial dramedy The Big Short only adds to their shared history on-screen.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer coming to THESE OTT platforms; Here's where you can stream

Release date and more

While the release date for the upcoming crime thriller remains undisclosed, the buzz surrounding Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling continues to escalate. Fans can only hope that the Ocean's 11 prequel will be on screens in 2024. It remains to be seen, if this partnership will be as popular again as it was in Barbie.

ALSO READ: Barbie Worldwide Box Office: Margot Robbie's Greta Gerwig directorial grosses 900 million dollars in 14 days