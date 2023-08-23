Baribie duo Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie to star in Ocean’s 11 prequel; Details inside

In a complete change from Barbie, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are gearing up for a Ocean’s 11 prequel, read to find out what we know.

Written by Suhasini Oswal Published on Aug 23, 2023   |  08:57 AM IST  |  492
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (imdb)
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (imdb)

Key Highlight

  • Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are taking their talents from the world of Barbie to a new genre
  • The movie, which is a departure from the classic heist movies is set in 1962 Monte Carlo

In a surprising twist, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are taking their talents from the world of Barbie to a whole new genre: crime thriller. The duo is set to headline an upcoming film that is drastically different from their previous roles as Barbie and Ken. The transition to a crime thriller might seem unexpected, but it's precisely this departure that has generated excitement for their collaboration in an Ocean's 11 prequel. As the director aptly put it, some pairings are just meant to be seen together repeatedly.

Diving into uncharted territory: Love and heists in 1962 Monte Carlo 

The film's director, Jay Roach, shared fascinating insights about this project. The movie, which is a departure from the classic heist movies in the Ocean's 11 series, is set in 1962 Monte Carlo. Instead, it is expected to combine an old-fashioned love story with a daring adventure that includes a heist. Roach said that Margot Robbie pitched the idea as as an amalgamation of love and adventure cleverly disguised within a heist narrative. The focus on romance distinguishes this film even if the core of a heist is still present.

ALSO READ: Barbie: How much will Margot Robbie earn from fantasy comedy film post USD 1 billion box-office collection?

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (imdb)

From romantic comedy to noir mystery: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Jay Roach admitted that initial doubts surfaced about the chemistry between Robbie and Gosling, given their transition from a comedic romance in Barbie to a completely different genre. However, he recognized the undeniable allure of their partnership and chose to capitalize on it. The undeniable chemistry that exists between the two actors convinced him that their collaboration was worth exploring further. Their previous joint appearance in the 2015 financial dramedy The Big Short only adds to their shared history on-screen. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Barbie: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer coming to THESE OTT platforms; Here's where you can stream 

Release date and more

While the release date for the upcoming crime thriller remains undisclosed, the buzz surrounding Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling continues to escalate. Fans can only hope that the Ocean's 11 prequel will be on screens in 2024. It remains to be seen, if this partnership will be as popular again as it was in Barbie.

ALSO READ: Barbie Worldwide Box Office: Margot Robbie's Greta Gerwig directorial grosses 900 million dollars in 14 days

Advertisement

FAQs

Is Margot Robbie married to Ryan Gosling?
Both Robbie and Gosling are in long-term relationships: Robbie married British film producer Tom Ackerley in 2016, while Gosling has been coupled up with his The Place Beyond the Pines co-star, actress Eva Mendes, since 2011.
Did Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie kiss?
" Jokingly she said, "I was like, 'I know, I can't check that one off [my list]'." This comes after she once claimed that kissing Ryan Gosling was part of her bucket list, however, according to her friends, she lost her chance and it "didn't feel like a win".24-Jul-2023
About The Author
Suhasini Oswal
Suhasini Oswal

Suhasini is a budding writer with two years of experience under her belt. She has a passion for movies and is an av... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!