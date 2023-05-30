Barry finale episode leaves the audience with mixed emotions; Earns rave reviews

Barry, the popular HBO show has earned an immense fan following across the world, thanks to his outstanding performances, excellent writing, and great making. The show, which premiered in 2018, was created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader and garnered attention by being a brilliantly-crafted hybrid of comedy and crime genres. Barry featured Bill Hader as the titular character Barry Berkman, while Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and others appeared in the other pivotal roles.

The final episode of Barry

As per the latest reports, the final episodes of the fourth and last season of Barry took a highly effective leap of a decade, while creating a well-defined ending to the show, that raised the bar for dark comedy thrillers. Interestingly, Barry has come to an end along with HBO's another famous show Succession, which was launched months apart.

In the last episode, Barry is seen furiously to save Sally and their son John after NoHo Hank kidnapped them. On his way, the protagonist prays to God in the hope that the sins of his past may get forgiven. He also promises to put an end to his violent life and be a changed man. But when he arrives at Hank’s hideout, he misses the big action that took place. Before he reached the hideout, a peace offering between Hank and Fuches to join hands against Barry has failed miserably. The gangs have a massive fight and end up killing each other.

Hank dies against a golden statue of Cristobal, while Fuches is seen helping John and Sally escape before he escapes. Barry reunites with Sally and John, but his wife wants him to surrender after she reads that Gene Cousineau is the prime suspect of Janice Moss’s murder. While Barry refuses, Sally and John leave him without informing him. He drives to Gene’s house, thinking his wife and son will be there. What happens next forms the highly intriguing and the most unexpected climax portion of the show.

Barry leaves audiences with mixed emotions

The audiences are highly impressed with the final episode of the series and are left with mixed emotions. Even though they are disappointed that the show is coming ti an end, the climax episode left them deeply impressed. The season finale, which is the eighth episode of Barry Season 4, aired on HBO on May 28, 2023. The episode, which is titled ‘Wow’ also marks the conclusion of the celebrated series.