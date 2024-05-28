Sabrina Carpenter, the 25-year-old pop singer joined Coldplay, Vampire Weekend, Tems, and other musicians as she performed at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Luton, England on Sunday. However, the singer had her boyfriend Barry Keoghan cheering for her from the stands.

Keoghan can be seen smiling and clapping along as he watches her from the sidelines in the fan-captured video of her performance. Carpenter is seen singing and dancing to her hit song Espresso with her dancers while wearing an orange halter dress and white gogo boots. The Sun was informed beforehand by a source that Keoghan would be present.

A source told PEOPLE that Keoghan, who initially sparked relationship rumors in December 2023, recently hosted a birthday celebration for her at DUMBO House in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 11, for over 100 guests, including rapper Ice Spice. Aside from Big Weekend, the Banshees of Inisherin star has cheered for the singer at many of her events.

He cheered for her even as she performed an opening act during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Australia earlier this year, and he even traveled to Coachella in Palm Springs, California, to support her. Keoghan and Carpenter visited Luna Luna in January when they were in Los Angeles. Luna Luna is an art-focused theme park that is a recreation of the original art amusement park from 1987.

Carpenter and Keoghan made their red carpet debuts together in March 2024 at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. The singer allegedly went to an advance screening of Saltburn in New York City one week before meeting Keoghan at a fashion event. The two met when they attended a Givenchy presentation during Paris Fashion Week, according to E! News.

About Carpenter and Keoghan's previous relationships

The former Disney star had romantic relationships with singers Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes before dating the actor. Regarding Keoghan, he was in a committed relationship for a long time with Alyson Kierans, with whom he had a 21-month-old son named Brando.

