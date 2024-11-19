Barry Keoghan Reflects on His Short Attempt at Spider-Man Before Becoming DCU’s Joker

Barry Keoghan, one of Hollywood's most intriguing rising stars, has made his mark in two of the biggest franchises: the MCU and the DCU. From chilling audiences in Saltburn to his eerie portrayal of the Joker, Keoghan has proven his versatility. However, he recently shared that one dream role still eludes him—playing Spider-Man.

On Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Keoghan opened up about his decade-old attempt to bring Spider-Man to life. In a creative twist, he bought a Spider-Man costume from a local pound shop and filmed his own short project, which he humorously considered his audition for the iconic role. The short film, still available on YouTube, showcased his early passion for acting, though he never received a formal audition for the role.

This isn’t the only time Keoghan has gone to great lengths to secure a part. For his Eternals audition, he sent director Chloé Zhao a self-made video that transformed a green space into an Amazon-like environment. That effort eventually landed him the role of Druig in Marvel's Eternals.

Despite his achievements, Keoghan still dreams of donning the Spider-Man suit. In a September interview with Variety, he joked about his love for the web-slinger when asked about future projects. While the conversation shifted to his role as the Joker, Keoghan remained tight-lipped about his future in the DC Universe, leaving fans eager for updates on both fronts.

Barry Keoghan’s journey is a testament to creativity and perseverance in Hollywood. While he continues to captivate audiences with his performances in major franchises, his dream of playing Spider-Man remains alive. Whether as the Joker or a Marvel hero, Keoghan’s passion ensures his future will be just as thrilling as his past.

