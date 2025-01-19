Barry Keoghan Reveals ONE Thing That Made Him Realize How Difficult It Was For His Mom Who Passed Away When He Was Child

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In an unfiltered and honest confession, Barry Keoghan revealed that after having his own child, he realized how difficult it must have been for his mother who reportedly died when the actor was just 12. He opened up about this when he appeared in the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s new video, according to People magazine.

As per the report, in the video, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer actor talked about the state of social care of the children, his experience growing up in the foster care system, and being the father of a 2-year-old kid. For the unversed, Keoghan shares a child, a son with his ex-partner Alyson Sandro. The former couple named him Brando, per reports.

After David Lammy, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary pointed out that, his time in the system, along with his mother’s passing must have “weighed very heavily” on the actor, to which Keoghan confessed that “it does.”.Keoghan reportedly lived in 13 foster homes. He then ended up moving in with his grandmother.

The performer reportedly expressed that as he got old and had his own child, he came to a realization that it was, “such hard work for her and, you know, her and my father. And luckily there was a good care system there, which is massively important.”

The Saltburn actor said that he desires to collaborate with the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office to alter the state of kids’ social care as one can utilize their “profile and your platform to shine a light on things.”

He shared that anything that has to do with children and “care” he would always want to assist, adding, “And shine a light on it, and get attention to it.”

