Barry Newman passes away at 92; Vanishing Point star's wife says 'He was truly a light for so many'

Veteran actor Barry Newman is no more. He passed away on May 11. According to various reports, Newman died in a New York City hospital. On Sunday, Vanishing Point star’s wife Angela confirmed her husband’s death. However, no details on his death have been released yet.

Barry Newman passes away at 92

Barry Newman, Vanishing Point and The Limey actor was 92 years old when he breathed his last. His wife Angela shared a tribute while expressing her grief for Newman’s death. Angela in her tribute to the late actor said he was a rock for many people. She further mentioned how Newman lifted their spirits and allowed them to be free. “He was truly a light for so many, with an incredible, hilarious sense of humor that lit everything and everyone up,” Angela said.

Who was Barry Newman?

The stage, screen and TV actor Barry Newman grew up in Boston. He was also known for his outstanding role in the 1974 legal drama, Petrocelli. The actor studied at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Newman starred in the feature films Daylight with Sylvester Stallone in 1996, Bowfinger with Steve Martin in 1999, and Stephen Soderbergh's The Limey with the late Peter Fonda the same year. While studying at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, he met Lee Strasberg and decided he wanted to become an actor. After graduation, he studied with influential acting teachers in the Big Apple.

In 2009, Newman was diagnosed with vocal cord cancer according to multiple outlets. This limited his acting work. His last project was 2022's Finding Hannah, which was filmed in 2019. That same year, Newman first shot to fame with 1971's Vanishing Point, one of Steven Spielberg's favorite films. The cult flick wasn't an overnight success in the US, but when it opened in London, "people lined up around the block to see it," Newman had said. He had further shared, “In England, I was a hero, and in America, I was just a guy picking up his bags at the plane terminal!"

Talking about Vanishing Point, the 1971 American action fil was directed by Richard C. Sarafian. The film featured Barry Newman, Cleavon Little, and Dean Jagger. It focuses on a disaffected ex-policeman and race driver delivering a muscle car cross country to California while high on speed, being chased by police, and meeting various characters along the way. Since its release, the movie has developed a cult following.

