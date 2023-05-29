Barry series finale: Where to watch dark comedy crime drama? Release date, synopsis, and more

Popular television series Barry season 4's much-awaited finale aired on HBO on May 28, 2023, and with this being the final season, fans were heartbroken to bid the dark comedy crime drama series goodbye. Here is everything you need to know about the fourth and final season of the HBO television show including the finale synopsis and where to watch it.

When did Barry season 4's finale air?

The 8th episode of Barry season 4, also known as the series finale, aired on HBO on May 28, 2023. The episode is titled Wow and is not only the last episode of the season but also the conclusion of the series. The 34 minutes long finale aired at 10:30 pm ET, after the season finale of Succession. Starring Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, the series is award-winning and critically acclaimed. It has won three Primetime Emmy and four Critics Choice Awards.

The episode's synopsis says, "Barry having received a call from NoHo Hank, leaves to go save his family from his grasp. Barry then is confronted with a choice as he learns Mr. Cousineau is blamed for the death of Janice." Apart from Hader, the series features Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Herry Winkler in its stellar cast.

More about Barry and fan reactions

The 7th and the episode previous to the finale was titled A Nice Meal and it aired on May 21, 2023. The 31 minutes long episode's official description says, "Sally and John Jr. travel to LA. Hank sends men to eliminate Fuches. Gene takes an enticing meeting about the film project." Barry first premiered on March 25, 2018, and has been directed and created by Hader as well as Alec Berg. All four seasons have eight episodes each. One user wrote, "It's been a pleasure to watch something as effortlessly perfect as #Barry."

Another said, "#BARRY that might've been the darkest yet most beautiful ending to a show I've ever seen. Holy f*ck. Bill Hader you f*cking legend how did you conceive this show. I want to study your brain for that ending. I love you. Wtf wtf. My jaw dropped, how in THE HELL. A PERFECT ENDING!!" A third felt, "Leave it to Bill Hader to make one of the most shocking, and satisfying finales I have ever watched. The twists and turns this 35-minute episode takes are insane. Sadly peak television like this and Succession are ending."

