Bartender Glass of God: Release date, cast, plot, and what to expect?

The anime world is always buzzing with excitement as fans eagerly await the arrival of new series each season. Written by Araki Joh and illustrated by Kenji Nagatomo, the upcoming manga series is inspired by the popular anime, Bartender, which is set to air in April 2024 on Crunchyroll. A teaser trailer of the series has been released featuring Ryu Sasakura as chief protagonist. The manga is based on a live-action television adaptation and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for it. Palm Studio produced an anime version of the manga in 2006, but it appears that the new television anime adaptation will be more promising and intriguing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the forthcoming anime:

When will the anime be released?

The anime is all set to release in 2024. Although, a precise date has not been announced yet. The previous anime had 11 engaging episodes in total and premiered on October 15, 2006. This series can be watched on Crunchyroll in the coming year, 2024.

What’s the plot?

The story centers around Ryu Sasakura, a barman who is supposed to prepare the best drinks anyone has ever tasted. The plot is particularly interesting since Sasakura is reputed to always serve the "Glass of the Gods," which means that he is effective in serving the drink that best suits the situation.

Cast of Bartender Glass of God

Along with the official release date, the website has also disclosed some of the show’s prominent cast members. Ryoichi Kuraya will helm the anime adaptation. Apart from that, Mariko Kunisawa is writing the scripts while Yoichi Ueda is the character designer and main animation director. Other cast members are yet to be announced, but we can expect a trailer with more details soon. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the anime will be available for streaming across North America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Central America, South America, the Middle East, and CIS upon its release.

