Bartlett Sher To Take Director's Chair For Dolly Parton's Broadway Musical, Hello! I'm Dolly

Nine-time Tony Award nominee and director Bartlett Sher is set to take the directions in his hands for Dolly Parton’s upcoming Broadway musical Hello, I’m Dolly. In a statement released by the play director, Sher revealed that he is quite excited to work with the legendary musician, as he has been a huge fan of the Jolene singer.

Parton, too, dropped her thoughts on the musical and the fact that Sher will be directing the play. The title of the Broadway musical has been taken from the singer’s debut album and will feature various hits from her career.

Statements from Dolly Parton and Bartlett Sher

Soon after the announcement of Dolly Parton’s Broadway musical, the singer-actress released a statement to express her willingness to work with Bartlett Sher. Parton’s statement read, “How lucky I am to have the great Bartlett Sher direct my Hello, I’m Dolly musical.”

She further added, “When you decide to put your whole life up on stage, you hope and pray to find the right director with the right creativity and sensitivity to present all the blood, sweat, tears, light, love, and laughter that I’ve experienced over seven decades of living. My heart tells me that Bartlett is the man and the director for the job.”

Advertisement

Sher is known to dish out some of the best Broadway plays and has worked with legendary celebrities in the industry. The director’s works include To Kill a Mockingbird, La La Land, the musical Golden Boy, and Blood and Gifts, among others. As for Bartlett Sher’s announcement, the director released a statement, too.

The theater director’s statement read, “Dolly is one of the great songwriters in the American canon, and being entrusted with the opportunity to help her translate that glorious talent into the American musical theater is not only an honor but absolutely a thrill. ”

It further stated, “As a young man growing up in San Francisco, I was a huge fan of the Grateful Dead. Their favorite vocal artist was Dolly Parton, and so is mine.”

Hello, I’m Dolly will open in theaters in 2026.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton Gives Her Fans A 'Present' On Her 78th Birthday; Announces New Music

Bartlett Sher to direct a Broadway play starring Robert Downey Jr.

Advertisement

Bartlett Sher and Robert Downey Jr. have joined hands to perform a Broadway play based on Ayad Akhtar’s McNeal. While the Oppenheimer star will portray the lead role, the supporting cast members have not been announced yet. The play will open at the Lincoln Center Theater in the coming fall.

The official logline of the play reveals, “Good writers borrow, great writers steal. Jacob McNeal is a great writer, one of our greatest, and a perpetual candidate for the Nobel Prize in Literature.”

The McNeal sets will be created by Michael Yeargan and Jake Barton.

ALSO READ: 'It Gets Me Choked Up': Miley Cyrus Opens Up On Receiving Fax Messages From Godmother Dolly Parton