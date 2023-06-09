Based on a True Story: Will there be a season two of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina's comedy thriller series?

American comedy thriller television series Based on a True Story premiered on June 8, 2023, and netizens have been wondering if the Peacock show will be renewed for a second season, especially after that ending. Continue reading to know if the Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina starrer has been renewed for season two or if this was the first and only season of the series.

Is Based on a True Story getting a season two?

Dark comedy series Based on a True Story revolves around Ava Bartlett and Nathan Bartlett, played by Cuoco and Messina respectively, who begin to dabble in true crime podcasting to escape their financial and relationship troubles. The expecting parents discuss about a local murderer on their podcast and with the cliffhanger ending, things got even more intriguing.

ALSO READ: Fubar: Will there be a season two of Arnold Schwarzenegger's action-comedy series? Here's what we know

Even though Peacock has not announced a renewal as of now, the makers have foreshadowed future plotlines and set up for a new season, in case it does get renewed for a season two. All eight episodes of the series were released on June 8, 2023. During an interview, Cuoco told AP, "When I got the script and idea for this, I loved the writing. I thought it was so brilliant I also happen to love true crime and I loved the tone that was kind of being presented to me."

She added, "It's a dark comedy but it's also kind of adventurous. It's a little scary, it's a little sad. It was all these things and I love a tone like that." The 37-year-old actress proceeded to joke, "In my opinion, they're as bad as the killer by the end of this. So, they both deserve to be in prison for the rest of their lives. That will be season two: us behind bars. Every scene. It may be a little monotonous." Based on a True Story stars Tom Bateman as Matt Pierce.

Priscilla Quintana, Natalia Dyer, Liana Liberato, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li also feature in the true crime podcasting series. The episodes are titled The Great American Art Form, BDE, Who's Next, The Survivor, Ted Bundy Bottle Opener, Love You, Buzzfeed, National Geographic, and The Universe. The series was first announced in April 2022 by Peacock followed by its premiere in June 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Manifest: Will there be a season five of the supernatural drama television series? Here's what we know