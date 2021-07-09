Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven DENIES being 'slapped' by Sharon Stone over film's explicit scene

Director Paul Verhoeven responds to Sharon Stone's claims about being tricked into filming an explicit scene for his 1992 film Basic Instinct.

Sharon Stone recently shocked everyone with her comments related to the filming of one of Basic Instinct's explicit scenes. The actress in her recently released memoir opened up about the infamous interrogation scene and suggested that she was tricked into it. In her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, Stone revealed that director Paul Verhoeven had not informed her about a full-frontal shot being used in the movie. Stone also revealed to having slapped the director in her book. Sharing his side of the story, director Verhoeven recently addressed Stone's claims.

During an interaction with Deadline, the director called being slapped by the Stone "nonsense" and further disputed her version of the story. Recalling what went down during the filming of the infamous scene, the filmmaker said, "She didn’t slap me at all. We are on good terms, Sharon and I, at the moment, so I would put [that story] in the category of 'My memory is this, and your memory is that.'"

Verhoeven further also stated that Ston was aware of the back story of the said scene. Admitting that the infamous interrogation scene wasn't part of the original script, Paul said, "The scene [where she would uncross her legs] was not in the script—that came into the movie when I discussed it with Sharon, when I told her the story. I know her story is a bit different, but that’s my story", via Deadline.

Sharon in her recently released memoir made several startling revelations including how she was coerced into having intimate relations with her male co-stars by producers and filmmakers.

