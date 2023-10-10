Basketball Wives Orlando: When did new spin-off of reality television series premiere? Where to watch, cast details, and more

The popular franchise of Basketball Wives is expanding with a brand new spin-off titled Basketball Wives: Orlando. The original series titled Basketball Wives Miami first premiered on April 11, 2010, and concluded in 2013. Basketball Wives LA premiered in 2011 and was later rebranded as Basketball Wives. It recently premiered its 11th season. Here's everything we know about the new series attaching itself to the reality show and its several editions.

Basketball Wives: Orlando premiere date and where to watch

Basketball Wives: Orlando premiered on October 9, 2023, on VH1. It was announced in August this year alongside its release date. The spin-off series will revolve around the lives of nine women from Orlando, Florida who are romantically linked to NBA players. Orlando is the latest location to be featured after Miami and LA having been around for a decade.

Basketball Wives: Orlando cast

The cast of the first season of Basketball Wives: Orlando includes these nine women:

Ashley Snell, Wife of Tony Snell

Morgan Bledsoe, Wife of Eric Bledsoe

Lyndzie Marble, Wife of Devyn Marble

Nique Brown: Girlfriend of Dwayne Bacon

Mackenzie Hyatt: Girlfriend of Rahad Vaughn

Danielle Miller: Former fiance of Rashad Vaughn

Mulan Hernandez: Former girlfriend of Bol Bol

Mehgan James: Former girlfriend of Kedrick Brown

Nikki Nicole, known for being a part of Black Ink Crew: Chicago, will join the spin-off series as a friend. The show is produced by Shaunie Henderson, former wife of Shaquille O'Neal, who is also the producer of the main Los Angeles version of the series.

More about Basketball Wives: Orlando

For the unversed, Basketball Wives: Orlando will air after the season 11 premiere of the original Basketball Wives which is also airing on the same date. New episodes of both series will be released weekly. Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming called this new journey "an unforgettable" one that "showcases diverse women as they evolve and traverse through their personal and professional journeys."

The returning cast members starring in season 11 of the main Basketball Wives edition are Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Brooke Bailey. The new editions in this installment include Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac'Eil Duckwort, and Clayanna Warthen. The popular franchise has seen several spin-offs in the past, two of which are named Football Wives and Basketball Wives but were not renewed for second seasons.

