Basketball Wives: Will there be a season 11 of reality television series? Here's what we know about VH1 show

American reality television series Basketball Wives has seen a lot of seasons, spinoffs, and drama. Ever since the finale of season 10 aired on May 8, 2023, fans of the VH1 show have been eagerly waiting to find out if their favourite series will be renewed for an 11th season. Keep reading to know more about the future of the glamorous and dramatic reality show.

Will there be a season 11 of Basketball Wives?

Basketball Wives has officially been renewed for season 11 by VH1 and is described to be about "sisterhood, growth, and adversity" as the participants navigate life, love, as well as relationships. The description of the show reads, "The MVPs return to the court, but when life's challenges and relationship problems are exposed, the ladies must band together to keep everything from imploding." The two-part last season premiered on May 16, 2022.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Will there be a season 14 amidst Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga drama?

Returning and new cast members of Basketball Wives 11

The most exciting return to the series has been Evelyn Lozada who is coming back two years after she announced she was leaving the series. "Evelyn's return happened as she has always been a vital part of the franchise and an anchor upon which our most vibrant and magnetic storytelling has revolved. She remains a popular fan favorite and is one of the most self-expressive voices on the show," executive producer Shaunie Henderson told People.

Other returning cast members include Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, and Brooke Bailey. Henderson is also set to make a guest appearance on the series. Fresh additions to the new season consist of Brittany Renner, Vanessa Rider, Jac'Eil Duckworth, and Clayanna Warthen. "Tensions run high as the veterans take the newbies under their wings — but will they throw them a lifeline or shade?" asks VH1's press release. Meanwhile, Lozada had hinted that she might return to the series during her exit announcement.

More about Basketball Wives

"If I want to come back I can come back. I genuinely love the franchise and everyone that puts the show together, I do," she said back then. Basketball Wives first premiered back on April 11, 2010, and the franchise has seen several spinoffs, variations, and short specials including a Miami and LA version. The reality series revolves around the lives of women currently and previously linked with professional basketball players romatically. "Follow the daily lives, drama-filled parties, and outrageous fights that unfold between the wives, ex-wives, and girlfriends of professional basketball players," another description says.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Bachelorette 20: What to expect from new season? Where to watch, release date, cast details, and more