Batgirl: Ivory Aquino to play first trans character in DC's live-action film

The DC universe is ready for its first trans character! In history-making news, via Deadline, it was announced that the new DC movie, Batgirl, will have a trans character by the name of Alysia Yeoh who will be played by the transgender actress, Ivory Aquino. Fans are ecstatic to see this development and progress for the queer representation in superhero films.

Even though the plot for the film has been kept secret, it is anticipated that the movie is set to revolve around Leslie Grace's character, Barbara Gordon who is Gotham City's police commissioner Jim Gordon’s daughter. The first major transgender character in a DC live-action film will appear as Barbara's best friend who is a bartender. The film also features a star-studded cast besides Grace and Aquino, fans can expect to see J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton, and Jacob Scipio.

For the unversed, Aquino is best known for her performance on the Netflix series When They See Us and Tales of the City. She also played a transgender activist in ABC's When We Rise which was based on the life of Cecilia Chung. The Lapsis actress first came out as a transgender woman in 2017 during a press conference for When We Rise.

Besides Ivory Aquino's character in Batgirl, there have been a few who played a trans character in other superhero tales. On the small screen, Nicole Maines portrayed the trans hero Dreamer on The CW’s Supergirl and in Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home, for the big screen, Zach Barack who is openly trans played the character of Peter Parker’s classmate.

