Batgirl: J.K. Simmons reveals how the film explores different aspects of James Gordon's character

In a recent interview, via Comicbook, J.K. Simmons teased details about the upcoming DC live-action movie Batgirl. Fans have been highly anticipating the film ever since the cast was announced. Previously, Simmons essayed the role of James Gordon in Zack Snyder's Justice League, even though the actor briefly appeared on screen as Gordon he was highly praised for his performance.

Now in Batgirl, Simmons shared that he is excited to explore new facets of the character by looking at his life not just in conjunction with Batman but as a father too. He noted, "The tiny role that Commissioner Gordon played in Justice League was very businesslike and very, 'Let's see if we can stave off the end of the world!'" Simmons went on and added that Jim Gordon's point of voice appealed to him in the movie. He then elaborated that the story is more about Gordon as a person and as a father rather than just "the guy who's turning on the Bat-Signal" while he is still "trying to keep the citizens of Gotham safe," this film gives him more room to showcase different aspects of his character, according to Simmons.

Meanwhile, Simmons also complimented co-star Leslie Grace who is taking on the role of Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl. He praised her and continued, "She was really charming and compelling and charismatic in that-and she brings all of that to Batgirl in addition to pretty kickass stunt skills." Simmons went on and remarked that Grace brings so much to the table.

