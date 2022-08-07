Batgirl Star Ivory Aquino addresses film's cancellation, posts BTS snaps from sets

A bomb descended on DC fans earlier this week, as the studio announced the cancellation of the much-awaited film Batgirl. Even though the film wrapped up shooting months ago, DC decided to scrap the project. The film gained major traction after it was confirmed that Ivory Aquino was set to play the main lead, bringing to the superhero genre its first openly openly-transgender character and actress.

Weeks after the shock hit netizens, Aquino took to Instagram to address the situation. The actress posted snaps of herself with the cast and crew of Batgirl on the sets of the project which included clicks with Leslie Grace, JK Simmons and more, recalling her time with the character. She wrote, "Our time in Glasgow was filled with lotsa laughter, joy, love, passion & dedication from the amazing crew & close-knit cast," after she thanked the fans for their unconditional support for the "Batgirl fam."

Aquino's post read in part, "Batgirl was truly a labor of love we were excited & eager to share with you all who've championed this inspiring character & our fam of nontraditional underrepresented peeps having the opportunity to share with the world that ANYONE & EVERYONE can be a superhero." She went on to explain what the fans could have experienced, "A female-written female-produced film starring an Afro-Latina (angel!) & directed by Muslim Moroccan-Belgian wunderkinds (with a female assistant director) about a female character (as imagined by a female comic book writer) who forges her own path to uplift the lives of those around her including her trans best friend, deserves to be seen & will find a way. There is no price tag on that," per Comicbook.

