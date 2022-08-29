Batgirl star Ivory Aquino requests Warner Bros Discovery to release the shelved film in a lengthy note

Ivory Aquino, who was recruited to play Batgirl, is still hopeful about the DC character. The actress posted a letter to studio CEO David Zaslav asking him to reconsider the studio's alleged plan to permanently destroy the movie's footage after a Hollywood Reporter article revealed that the Warner Bros. Discovery was set to hold secret screenings of the shelved movie for members of the cast and crew as well as representatives and executives.

Aquino pleaded with Zaslav to "consider releasing Batgirl" rather than trashing the movie after the alleged "funeral screenings" in her note. She played the role of Alysia Yeoh, the first significant trans character to appear in a DC movie. In a series of tweets, the actress opened up about her rough week and wrote, "As much as I’ve tried my best to be strong these past few weeks, I’d find myself crying, for lack of a better term, from grief, and tonight was one of those nights. As much as Batgirl has been labeled a woke film, it simply came together that way because of writing that reflects the world we live in," per ET.

She shared, "I've found myself not being able to talk about this ordeal with anyone," as she went on, "I realized that no one, apart from those involved with the film, would truly understand what we're feeling. And talking about it with my castmates, I feel, might be akin to rubbing salt on a still-open wound." Aquino also penned, "I can only endeavor to understand how one feels when tasked with tending to the bottom line like you have. I can't even begin to imagine what one in your position goes through having such great responsibility to attend to," and added, "I do know and ask, with something like Batgirl that's a product of our hearts and souls, that the little cogs not simply be seen as widgets whose fates are determined by an equation to benefit the bottom line."

She further continued, "More than widgets, we are fellow human beings and artists who, when given the chance, can outperform the equation and multiply the bottom line exponentially." Aquino implored the CEO to consider releasing Batgirl to the general public now that the film has received a lot of press after its cancellation.

