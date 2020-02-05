Batman actor Robert Pattinson BEATS Brad Pitt to be named most beautiful man in the world as per science

Batman actor Robert Pattinson has been declared as the most beautiful man by scientists. The actor beat Brad Pitt, Henry Cavill and Bradley Cooper for the top spot.

Not a magazine nor a beauty contest but science has declared that Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world. The Batman actor has not only flaunts the badge proudly, but he has also beaten stars like Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper and Henry Cavill. The title was declared after a study rated the allure of top celebs. The rating was done based on a measure of their "physical perfection". The Twilight star was declared the most beautiful man based on Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which measures physical perfection.

As per Daily Mail, the list was compiled by Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques. The 33-year-old star's beauty was measured based on his eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape and it was found that he was 92.15 percent 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. The study revealed that he comes closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection.

The Batman star was followed by Superman actor Henry Cavill. The Man of Steel star boasts of a 91.64 percent rating. A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper follows with 91.08 percent. Brad Pitt stood at the fourth spot with a 90.51 percent rating and the top five list was wrapped by George Clooney with an 89.91 percent rating. Other stars on the list included Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.

