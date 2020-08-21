The Batman: Ahead of DC FanDome, Matt Reeves gifts fans a riveting official logo of Robert Pattinson starrer

Matt Reeves will be a part of DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes on August 22 and as a teaser gift to DCEU fans, the filmmaker shared the official logo for The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. Check out The Batman's riveting logo below.

If there's one film that DCEU fans are eagerly waiting for ever since the main lead casting choice was leaked, it has to be The Batman. Taking the reigns from Ben Affleck is Robert Pattinson, who many believe to be an oddball choice for the Caped Crusader. However, given the darker, meaner edge this Matt Reeves directorial is heading towards, we're expecting The Lighthouse star to really shine in the spotlight. We've also got a few brief teases here and there but DC FanDome is where we'll get an actual first look, probably.

On August 22, Reeves will be amongst the countless DC celebrities who is a part of the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, which is like Comic Con but it's all things DC. A special segment has been kept aside for The Batman with Matt making an appearance along with several surprises (Robert Pattinson included!!). Ahead of the exciting event, the filmmaker decided to gift DCEU fans with The Batman's official logo which is a riveting tease at what's in store when it comes to the movie. The blood-red font with the classic Batman emblem promises one wild ride!

Check out The Batman's official logo below:

We're loving the gritty vibes of the logo!

"There was no way that I could come here and not give you a look at the movie," teased Matt in the new DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes trailer and we're wondering what exactly the surprises entail.

Also starring Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as Penguin, The Batman is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

