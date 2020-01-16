The Batman: Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr eager to see Robert Pattinson don the Batsuit

Avenger: Endgame actor Robert Downey Jr was recently discussing Batman when he shared his thoughts on Robert Pattinson playing Batman in the Matt Reeves directorial. After Christian Bale gave his seal of approval, RDJ too shared his reaction.

He might no longer be a part of a superhero franchise but Robert Downey Jr is aware of the developments taking place in the world of superhero movies. The actor, who played Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, ended his run with the genre with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. While he ventures into the world of talking animals with Dolittle, RDJ confessed he is eager to watch the new Batman which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead.

The actor recently sat down for a chat on the Joe Rogan Experience show when the discussion over The Batman came up. Host Joe Rogan discussed the numerous actors who played Batman over the years before Pattinson's name came up. It was then that the Avengers' star confessed he is actually looking forward to Pattinson's Batman.

"I wanna see what Pattinson does," RDJ confessed. "I like that guy," the Avengers: Endgame actor said. While the actor is eager to see what Matt Reeves has to present, he appeared on Today show to discuss the possibilities of returning to his superhero duties in the MCU.

"Now that I’m middle-aged, to be honest, you start looking at the back nine and you go, ‘Oh, this is part of the journey as you…that things end.’ You know, everyone is going somewhere," he said. When he was asked if he's leaving the door a little open for a possible return, he said, "Those might be — what do they call it? — the stages of grief? I’m not sure...I am so pleased, just that, I wound up where I have. I’m very fortunate so, I’m not the kind of guy who — I want to try to keep it classy. We’ll see.”

