The Batman: Beau Channing Tatum and stepdad Jason Momoa team up to support Zoe Kravitz

Ahead of the much-awaited release of this year's most talked-about film The Batman, Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum are stepping up in support of Zoe Kravitz who is portraying the role of Selina Kyle by day and Catwoman by night in the film alongside Robert Pattinson as the Bat vigilante and Paul Dano who is taking on the role of the villain in the film, The Riddler.

Even though earlier this year Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet confirmed their split, the Game of Thrones actor continued to show his love and support for his former stepdaughter Zoe after the news came out that she will be joining the DC universe. Momoa in a new post on Instagram uploaded a pair of snaps with Kravitz's current romance Channing Tatum. The duo was on their way to The Batman premiere as Momoa exclaimed in the caption, "SO EXCITED," he also added, "I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz."

Check out Jason Momoa's post below:

Previously, Momoa shared his excitement about Kravitz joining the DC universe as Momoa is also a part of the DC family. Momoa portrays the recurring role of Aquaman in live-action versions of the DC comics. In his previous chat with Comicbook, Momoa talked about Kravitz getting the role and his advice to her, "That's actually the first thing I said to her -- 'Your life's going to change," he went on to add, "I've been hiding for a good solid 18 years and all of a sudden, Aquaman happened and boom! So, that's the one thing I don't even know if I'm prepared for -- she's going to be huge. She's beautiful, she's talented. She's going to kill it and [I'll be like], 'Well, welcome to the team baby!'"

