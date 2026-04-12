Batman Begins, Dunkirk actor John Nolan passes away at 87; Christopher Nolan mourns uncle

Veteran British actor John Nolan, known for his work across theatre, television, and film, has passed away at the age of 87. His death was reported on April 11, 2026, though the cause has not been disclosed. With a career spanning decades, Nolan earned respect as a versatile character actor. He is survived by his wife, actress Kim Hartman, along with their children and grandchildren.

Close bond with nephew-filmmaker Christopher Nolan

Nolan shared a deep personal and professional relationship with his nephews, filmmaker Christopher Nolan and screenwriter Jonathan Nolan. He collaborated with them on several projects over the years. In a statement, Christopher Nolan reflected on his uncle’s influence: “My uncle John was the first artist I knew, and he taught me more than anyone about the search for truth in acting and the joys of creative achievement. I miss him terribly, but take great comfort in my memories of John, particularly those of working together."

Notable work in films and Television

John Nolan appeared in several of Christopher Nolan’s films, including Batman Begins, where he played Wayne Enterprises board member Douglas Fredericks, a role he reprised in The Dark Knight Rises. Their collaborations began with Following and continued through Dunkirk. On television, he was widely recognized for playing John Greer in Person of Interest, created by Jonathan Nolan.

A distinguished career on stage and screen

Born in England in 1938, Nolan began his career in theatre, performing with renowned groups such as the Royal Shakespeare Company. He later transitioned into television, appearing in series like Daniel Deronda, Doomwatch, and Silent Witness. His film credits include Terror and The World Is Full of Married Men, while his final screen appearance came in Dune: Prophecy.

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