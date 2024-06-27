Batman: Caped Crusader Trailer; Beloved Superhero Returns In Animated Version Of Dark Knight; WATCH

The trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader has been released by DC Studios. The series version of Batman is claimed to be an animated rendition of Dark Knight. Amazon MGM Studios has housed the series, which will depict a thornier version of Batman. As the trailer opens in Gotham City, the residents are asked what they think of Batman.

Much to the viewers’ surprise, the people of the city reveal that they would either “lock him up” or they claim to be scared of the superhero.

What can be expected from the new Batman series?

From the trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader, the audience can make out that Gotham City is terrorized by the doings of the masked man who claims to be Batman. While the police and civilians are after the superhero to catch and punish him, one of the dialogues in the preview goes by calling him an “itch that needs to be scratched.”

According to the logline of the series, "In Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant, and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes someone both more and less than human—the Batman.”

As for the star cast of the series, Hamish Linklater will voice Batman/Bruce Wayne, Christina Ricci will lend her voice to the character of Cat Woman, Jamie Chung will be the voice of Harley Quinn, and Diedrich Bader will voice Harvey Dent.

Advertisement

Matt Reaves will serve as director, and Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams will co-create the series.

ALSO READ: Is There A Fourth The Dark Knight Movie? Everything We Know About Secret Batman Project

Bruce Timm’s comments on new version of Batman

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the creator of the show, Bruce Timm, shared his thoughts on the upcoming version of Batman in the animated version of Dark Knight. For Batman in the show, Timm described the superhero as a “really weird human being.”

Moreover, the co-creator claimed, "we try to wipe out the foregone conclusion that he's a hero—whether it’s for the police, regular citizens of Gotham, or the viewers."

Batman: Cape Crusader will be available to stream on Prime Video from August 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Matt Reeves' Batman: Caped Crusader's Complete List Of Voice Cast Ft Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci And More Explored