The Batman: Dave Bautista REVEALS he tried but failed to be cast as Bane in Robert Pattinson's film

Dave Bautista replied to a fan's tweet on whether he's playing Bane in Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. The Avengers: Endgame star revealed that he had tried to be cast as the DC supervillain but failed.

The Batman is jam-packed with star power and DC villains as Robert Pattinson takes over from Ben Affleck to play the Caped Crusader. Along with Robert, we will see Zoe Kravitz suit up to play Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Penguin. Directed by Matt Reeves, this ambitious DC film is one of the most highly-awaited comic book movies.

There were recent rumours going around that Bane might be included in The Batman. The last cinematic Bane was played to perfection by Tom Hardy in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. Many fans believe that Dave Bautista is the apt casting choice for Bane and on a variety of occasions, the Avengers: Endgame star has even shared his keen interest in playing the complex DC supervillain. However, Dave revealed on Twitter, to a fan's tweet, that he tried but failed to be cast as Bane in The Batman.

When the fan tweeted, "I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista may be, should be, could be, playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattison. Please, DC movies...make it happen," Bautista tweeted back, "Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best."

Check out Dave Bautista's tweet on not playing Bane in The Batman below:

Unfortunately it’s not. Tried my best https://t.co/Dfn6UGzzlb — Person,Woman, Dave Bautista,Camera,TV (@DaveBautista) July 31, 2020

Would you have liked to see Dave Bautista as Bane in The Batman? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Zoe Kravitz on why Robert Pattinson is the perfect choice to play Batman: He looks good in the suit, man

For the ones disappointed, we will still get to see Dave as Drax The Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×